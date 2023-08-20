Ron Cephas Jones is being remembered by his This is Us family.

On Saturday, after the news of his death broke, stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and more took to social media to pay tribute to the actor who had an Emmy-winning role on the his series.

Moore remembered the actor -- who played William "Shakespeare" Hill -- with a picture from the series penultimate episode titled, "The Train."

"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of "This Is Us" was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever," Moore wrote next to a picture of their scene together.

"Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there. I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz."

Sterling K. Brown, who played Jones' on-screen biological son, Randall Person, remembered scene partner as "one of the most wonderful people," in his tribute.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿," the the Emmy-winning actor wrote.

Chissy Metz, who played Kate Person shared her own personal tribute.

"Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile," she wrote next to a series of pictures of Jones during his time on the show.

"May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time . You are truly the coolest cat🐈‍⬛❤️🎭."

Outside of his This is Us family, Jones was remembered by Octavia Spencer, who played alongside him on Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told.

"I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones @cephasjaz. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans 🤍🕊️," she wrote.

Spencer later took to her account to update the post and share that she was taking the news of his death hard.

"Update: this one is hitting very hard," she added to the caption. "I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I’d be getting a year’s worth of technique in that 8 hour day. For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly."

On Saturday, a rep for this confirmed his death at the age of 66, following a battle with a " long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue," the statement read. "Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

The statement continued, "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway. Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The New Jersey native had previously disclosed a chronic pulmonary disease, telling The New York Times that he underwent a double lung transplant in 2020. He had been a patient at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for nearly two months.

During his career, Jones won numerous awards and accolades for his work. For his roles as William Hill on This Is Us, he was nominated for four consecutive Emmy awards -- scoring two. Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, made history in September 2020 as the first father-daughter duo ever to win Emmys in the same year. Jones won his second award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, while Jasmine scored an Emmy on her first nomination, winning Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her gripping performance as Tyisha on the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn.

Jones' other TV credits include Mr. Robot, Luke Cage, Dog Days, Law & Order: Organized Crime, NYPD Blue, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Blacklist, Banshee and Better Things.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-Winning 'This Is Us' Star, Dead at 66

Ron Cephas Jones Teases Final Season of 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones Reflect on Historic Emmy Wins (Exclusive)

Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones on Making History With First Father-Daughter Emmy Wins (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery