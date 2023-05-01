The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use multiple speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid, we've found deals on the brand's best stand mixers.

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer is $100 at Amazon right now. Normally $450, this Black Friday-level deal is the lowest price we've seen for the mixer. Not only does the tilt-head design allow you to easily add ingredients, but there are also 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. Available in 20 different colors, this KitchenAid mixer makes a great Mother’s Day gift or addition to your kitchen.

Right now, the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $90 off at Wayfair. The do-it-all KitchenAid stand mixer is a stylish and modern kitchen must-have to whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. With its dishwasher safe 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl, you can mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

