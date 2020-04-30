If this doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will!

Taylor Anderson, a mom of three who lives in Wisconsin, has been keeping herself busy during quarantine by sharing adorable pics of her kids at home on social media. Her daughter, Spencer, just turned four this month, and is already winning big at life with her acts of kindness.

For the past few weeks, sweet Spencer has been putting a smile on the faces of those who live in local nursing homes. The preschooler has been mailing them personalized letters to help brighten their day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm crying! Today Spencer and I went to mail a few more pictures and letters to local nursing homes as we have been doing for the past few weeks, and we had four letters back in our mailbox," Taylor shared. "All of the letters warmed my heart, but were also full of sadness from the people who cannot see their loved ones."

"I highly encourage people with little ones to do this as well," she added. "It’s such an easy and fun way to brighten someone day."

Spencer has also been sending "Thank You" kits to delivery drivers and postal workers, with help from her mom and 2-year-old sister, Sawyer.

"The girls helped me pick the snacks and pack the bins. My personal favorite is bags of mini marshmallows, but you can’t win them all!" Taylor captioned her post. "Sawyer was definitely more interested in eating the snacks than sharing, obviously. Enjoy our current wardrobe: pant-less and still in jams."

Meanwhile, Taylor's youngest child, baby Brady, has been busy celebrating her first birthday and "first pandemic." Brady was all smiles during her epic b-day photo shoot in March that featured Lysol, toilet paper, wipes, hand sanitizer and a face mask.

"Stay Away Corona!" another post read. "Tackling our To Do list and sending out positive vibes. 👊🏼."

Could this family be any cuter?

Have you heard an uplifting story that brought you joy amid the coronavirus pandemic? I'd love to hear it! Share it with me on Twitter (@desireemurphy_), and for more heartwarming moments like this one, visit our Good News section for daily inspiration.

