The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid, there is a can't-miss deal at Wayfair's biggest sale of the year.

Right now, the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $90 off during Wayfair's Way Day sale. The do-it-all KitchenAid stand mixer is a stylish and modern kitchen must-have to whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. With its dishwasher safe 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl, you can mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. Just use code SAVE90 at checkout to score this Way Day deal.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

Way Day 2023 has thousands of items discounted for up to 80% off across furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, mattresses, and more, but make sure to snag your favorites fast because the sale ends on April 27. Ahead, shop the best deals on popular KitchenAid attachments and hand mixers available during Wayfair's Way Day sale.

Shop the KitchenAid Deals

