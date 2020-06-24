Threadless: Face Masks for a Good Cause

At Threadless, you will also find a variety of face masks for both adults and kids. A portion of the proceeds from each Threadless face mask sold will be donated to MedShare, with up to a 500K maximum donation.

Threadless is known for its fun graphic T-shirt styles that feature the artwork of independent artists. In addition to apparel, Threadless offers bags, coffee mugs, home decor and art prints. Threadless started as a company that made T-Shirts for artists to sell in their marketplace. Since the coronavirus has hit, Threadless has pivoted the majority of their business to making face masks for independent artists.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks from the Threadless.

Purple Haze Face Mask Threadless Threadless Purple Haze Face Mask Threadless A 2-ply polyester tie-dye print mask that’s easy and comfortable to wear. $23 at Threadless

Disco Ball Face Mask Threadless Threadless Disco Ball Face Mask Disco Ball Face Mask Threadless A fun and festive mask captures the spirit of disco. $23 at Threadless

MOOD Face Mask Threadless Threadless MOOD Face Mask Threadless This one size fits most mask aims to fit most moods too. $23 at Threadless

Flower Power Face Mask Threadless Threadless Flower Power Face Mask Threadless This form-fitting mask features a bright and colorful uplifting floral design. $23 at Threadless

Purple Paisley Face Mask Threadless Threadless Purple Paisley Face Mask Threadless This child size mask comes in a pretty purple paisley print, perfect for summer. $23 at Threadless

Not Fast Not Furious Tote Bag Threadless Threadless Not Fast Not Furious Tote Bag Threadless A tote bag featuring a sleepy sloth -- need we say more? REGULARLY STARTING $20 $16 at Threadless

Not Today T-Shirt Threadless Threadless Not Today T-Shirt Threadless This cat is a mood! REGULARLY $25 $20 at Threadless

Ugh T-Shirt Threadless Threadless Ugh T-Shirt Threadless A sassy tee to wear on top of jeans or sweatpants. REGULARLY $25 $20 at Threadless

Baby Yoda Mug Threadless Threadless Baby Yoda Mug Threadless Drinking coffee in a Star Wars Baby Yoda mug is the perfect way to start the day. REGULARLY $18 $14.40 at Threadless

Outono Throw Pillow Threadless Threadless Outono Throw Pillow Threadless This sunset print throw pillow will add color to your room. REGULARLY STARTING $25 $20 at Threadless

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ray-Ban Sale: Take 30% Off All Sunglasses and Eyeglasses

Quay Sale: Shop Select Sunglasses for $25 -- Including Chrissy Teigen and J.Lo Collections

Gap Sale: Save Up to 75% Sitewide and an Extra 50% Off Markdowns