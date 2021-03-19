Deliciousness is back for a second season!

Hosted by Tiffani Thiessen, the Ridiculousness spinoff -- in which she and panelists Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu celebrate the funniest food moments on the internet -- will be back with more episodes. Before the new season drops, Deliciousness returns for another one-week special event on Monday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Ahead of the show's debut in December, Thiessen admitted that she had no choice but to say "yes" to the show. As she told her husband and special ET guest correspondent Brady Smith in a special 1-1, she had a hard time turning down the gig.

"When I got the call about looking into doing this show called Deliciousness, that was a spinoff of one of your favorite shows, Ridiculousness, you said to me, 'You better do this new show or we're getting divorced,'" Thiessen revealed with a laugh.

"I would have never divorced you," quipped Smith, with Thiessen noting, "No, [but] you were like, 'Oh my gosh, babe. You gotta do this show!'"

"And I was like, 'I know this is the show that you love so much.' And then it's basically your favorite show but all food which is so my thing," she added. "So I, of course, had to sign up and it's been one of the best jobs, hands down, that I've had in a very long time."

Thiessen has been a longtime foodie and loves being in the kitchen, cooking for her husband and their two children; daughter Harper and son Holt. Her love of cooking came from when she was a little girl, making meals with her mother.

"I grew up in a family of women who all loved to cook. I was that little girl who wanted to be in the kitchen with my mom and my aunt and my grandmother," she recalled. "All in there having a good time, and when I was old enough, I was invited in to start cooking and now I do all the cooking."

Of course, she herself, has had her own kitchen blunders like in the funny clips viewers see on Deliciousness.

"I've had my fails," she shared. "I've had things that have happened. I've burnt things before, that's normal. I'm not some crazy perfectionist type of person…One time on Dinner at Tiffani's when the lemon oil had kind of spewed over, I don't know if you were there that day, but I started a fire and I didn't even know it!"

"What I love about Deliciousness, we've got a show that is funny," she noted. "You and I can cuddle up, [have] a little cocktail, laugh our butts off, watch the show."

As she kicked off a new project, she had also wrapped another one. Thiessen reprised her role as Kelly Kapowski on the Saved by the Bell reboot, which premiered in November on Peacock.

"Tracey [Wigfield], who created the show, has done an amazing job. It's funny, it's witty, but it has a ton of heart and the new kids are amazing," she expressed. "They're super, super talented and for me, personally, it was fun to go back and play Kelly and work with Mark-Paul [Gosselaar] and deal with the whole Zack-Kelly thing. It was actually a lot of fun."

Thiessen recalled being 15 years old when the show premiered in 1989. Now, she sees the new generation of actors taking over the series and believes they are at a much better age to handle fame and success than when she started.

"Most of these kids are actually older because back then you actually played your age," she shared. "Nowadays these kids are playing younger than they are, so they probably can handle the pressure of fame probably a lot easier than maybe say we did. Not that we didn't handle it well. I think I had a family that was very structured and very supportive. But it's a lot to take in."

"I think the reaction from the reboot of Saved by the Bell has been good," the actress noted, adding, "I definitely think it takes the nostalgic part of the original and really brings in a fresh, new sense of newness really into the show."

