Tiffany Haddish found out she won the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Comedy Album in the sweetest way possible, sharing the emotional moment while on set of her CBS show, Kids Say the Darndest Things.

The 41-year-old comedian won the GRAMMY for her comedy album, Black Mitzvah, beating out Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Bill Burr and Jim Gaffigan. On Twitter, Haddish posted footage of how she found out about her big win, which was through a show producer who was feeding her lines as she spoke to two adorable little girls on set.

"I just what?" she said in disbelief as the crew clapped. "I just won a GRAMMY? Are you serious?"

Haddish then broke down in tears, sharing why the win especially means so much to her.

"You know a Black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986?" she said, referencing Whoopi Goldberg's win for Whoopi Goldberg - Original Broadway Show Recording. "Can I tell you why I'm crying? It's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it's a lot of times where you feel like, am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job? And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds, you know what, you just say, 'I'm gonna put my best foot forward, and I'm gonna give the world the best that I got,' right? Anything is possible."

Haddish tweeted, "How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest. I am so Honored to share with the kids."

How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest I am so Honored to share with the kids. Full situation is on my YouTube page. pic.twitter.com/pYzmt4nIgo — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 15, 2021

