Tiffany Haddish Is Glamorous in Embellished Gown at 2021 Golden Globes

Tiffany Haddish looks incredibly glamorous at the 2021 Golden Globes. The actress wore a stunning embellished dress for the awards show on Sunday night in Beverly Hills.

Haddish presented the award for Best Animated Motion Picture. She was gorgeous in the custom strapless Alberta Ferretti brown-and-silver column evening gown.

The comedian styled the look with statement earrings, metallic clutch and pointed-toe pumps. For glam, Haddish looked beautiful with her short blonde hair, glowy makeup and glossy lip.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been in hot water for not having a single Black member in its 87-member organization. Haddish called out the association on Instagram moments before presenting onstage.

"Look, I am about to present on the Golden Globes. but no black people out of all 87? SMH YALL CAN DO BETTER #TIMESUPGLOBES," Haddish wrote on Instagram.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, features celebrities presenting from Beverly Hills and New York City and nominees making virtual appearances from all over the world.

