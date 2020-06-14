Celebs are joining the cry declaring All Black Lives Matter. In a sign of solidarity and inclusivity, a rally supporting black trans rights was held in Hollywood on Sunday, where thousands of people -- including numerous celebrities, including comedian Tiffany Haddish -- turned out to show their support.

The event began in front of the TCL Chinese Theater before the massive crowd marched through the streets to West Hollywood, where this year's L.A. Pride Parade was set to be held, before the event was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

Haddish was among the many celebrities who turned up to show her support. The actress rocked a purple face mask and a T-shirt reading "Fed Up."

At one point, Haddish posed for photos alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who came to the event rocking rainbow hair and a teal mask, per citywide COVID-19 prevention policy.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Haddish was also photographed with Common, who came out to support the protest in a T-shirt sporting the image of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock



The march comes amid weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, and several days after the Trump administration announced plans to eliminate regulations prohibiting discrimination against transgender people with regard to health care.

As part of the event, demonstrators and organizers painted a massive mural on Hollywood Blvd, near the Hollywood and Highland intersection, which read "All Black Lives Matter" in a rainbow of colors.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

According to the All Black Lives Matter website, the protest "is in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression."

"The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community," the organization explained.

Another rally was also held on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York, when tens of thousands showed up for the Black Trans Lives Matter demonstration.

For more on the ongoing nationwide protests calling for an end to discrimination and bigotry -- and how celebs are using their platforms to help -- see the video below.

