Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her recent fertility struggles.

Inside a profile with The Washington Post, the 43-year-old comedian reveals that she recently suffered her eighth miscarriage.

During a portion of the interview, Haddish has a phone call with a nurse from her OBGYN's office, who asks her if she is OK.

"Well I'll be honest with you," the actress says during the phone call. "This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in."

The Haunted Mansion star did not offer any more information about the pregnancy, and only shared the news of the miscarriage with one close friend.

"I don’t want people saying, 'Are you OK? Are you all right?'" she says. "Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

Haddish, however, says that she considered adoption, but also thinks about the idea of bringing a newborn child into her busy life.

Another aspect of her personal life that the Girls Trip actor gets candid about is her romance with rapper Common. The two were linked together from 2020-2021. At the time of their split, the rapper said it was "mutual."

When it comes to the end of their relationship, and the "Go" rapper's comments following, Haddish claims that he didn't tell the right story and that things ended when he stopped inviting her to attend events with him.

"It wasn’t mutual," she tells the publication about the rapper's comments about their split. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'"

Though she didn't agree with his comments, she had nothing but good things to say about their time together, calling their relationship "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had."

Still, the Afterparty star is optimistic about finding love again.

"I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience," she tells The Washington Post. "I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"

