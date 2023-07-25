Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's Suffered Eight Miscarriages, Has Considered Adoption
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals EGOT Plans to Star on Broadway With Tif…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
'Shark Tank's Daymond John Files Restraining Order Against Forme…
'Sister Wives' Stars Mykelti and Tony Padron Reveal Major Weight…
‘Impeachment’ Star Beanie Feldstein Talks Monica Lewinsky: What …
Taylor Lautner Gets Emotional Praising Ex Taylor Swift on Stage …
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film 'Vanderpump Rules' as Raquel …
Ariana Grande Dating 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: David’s Awkward and Heartbreaking First Meeting…
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
'Sister Wives': 7 Moments Christine Brown Proved She's the Queen…
True Thompson Steals Mom Khloé Kardashian's Glam Squad!
Britney Spears Says 'a Lot of Therapy' Went Into Writing Tell-Al…
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Refuses to Get Jasmine an Immigration Lawy…
'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Niece Drowns i…
Inside 'Barbie's Set, the Pink Shortage, Margot's Favorite and M…
Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her recent fertility struggles.
Inside a profile with The Washington Post, the 43-year-old comedian reveals that she recently suffered her eighth miscarriage.
During a portion of the interview, Haddish has a phone call with a nurse from her OBGYN's office, who asks her if she is OK.
"Well I'll be honest with you," the actress says during the phone call. "This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in."
The Haunted Mansion star did not offer any more information about the pregnancy, and only shared the news of the miscarriage with one close friend.
"I don’t want people saying, 'Are you OK? Are you all right?'" she says. "Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."
Haddish, however, says that she considered adoption, but also thinks about the idea of bringing a newborn child into her busy life.
Another aspect of her personal life that the Girls Trip actor gets candid about is her romance with rapper Common. The two were linked together from 2020-2021. At the time of their split, the rapper said it was "mutual."
When it comes to the end of their relationship, and the "Go" rapper's comments following, Haddish claims that he didn't tell the right story and that things ended when he stopped inviting her to attend events with him.
"It wasn’t mutual," she tells the publication about the rapper's comments about their split. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'"
Though she didn't agree with his comments, she had nothing but good things to say about their time together, calling their relationship "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had."
Still, the Afterparty star is optimistic about finding love again.
"I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience," she tells The Washington Post. "I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish Want to Remake 'Odd Couple'
Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Rumored Kiss With Dale Moss
Watch Tiffany Haddish's Epic Rendition of Rihanna's 'Diamonds'
Related Gallery