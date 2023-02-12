Tiffany Haddish is ready for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance. ET was on hand at the Fanatics Super Bowl party Saturday, where Haddish delivered an epic rendition of RiRi's "Diamonds."

With two bedazzled footballs done in Kansas City and Philadelphia's team colors, Haddish, who said she's rooting for the Eagles, told ET that it's really Rihanna's game.

"Shine bright like a diamond. Shine bright like a diamond. Shine bright, 'cause tonight, you and I are beautiful like diamonds in the sky. Shine bright like a diamond," Haddish crooned, as she danced with both footballs in her hands. While it's all about RiRi, Haddish said she'll be watching the game as well.

"Tomorrow, I will be at the football game watching the halftime show, enjoying every moment of it. And I'll be watching the football game, enjoying every moment of it, 'cause I love watching men run around in tight pants."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

ET spoke to Rihanna following her Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, where she admitted that between the halftime show, her recent Oscar nomination and being a mom to her 8-month-old son with her partner, A$AP Rocky, "it really feels like a lot's happening all at once."

"Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really," she continued. "I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

As for her big performance, Rihanna admitted that the hardest part so far has been figuring out the setlist, or, as RiRi put it, "trying to cram 17 years of music into 13 minutes."

"The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part," she said, adding that it's still a work in progress. "Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That's what this show's going to be. It's going to be a celebration of my catalog."

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.

