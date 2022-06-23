Joe Exotic is rekindling an old flame following his split from fiancé John Graham. Exotic's attorney tells ET that the incarcerated star of Netflix's true-crime docuseries, Tiger King, has gotten back together with his ex-boyfriend, Seth Posey.

"Joe is thankful that Seth is back in his life. They are both taking things slowly and just enjoying the time to reconnect," Attorney Autumn Blackledge, who represents Exotic, tells ET.

"Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, is this larger-than-life entertainer to us, and it’s hard to remember that he is a real person with real challenges and needs," she continued. "At the end of the day, Joe wants what everyone wants, to love and to be loved and understood."

The news of Exotic's rekindled relationship with Posey comes just days after announcing that he called things off with Graham.

In a separate statement from Exotic's attorney, Blackledge told ET that Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- "moved on" following Graham's release from prison.

"Joe has shared with me that prison is a very tough place to be... you meet all kinds of people in prison and that most are really good. John Graham spent 10 years of his life in prison and Joe states that he would like to believe that they did fall in love," Blackledge shared.

Despite going their separate ways, Blackledge said the Exotic will remain close with some members of Graham's family and has nothing bad to say about his former fiancé.

"Joe will continue to have a close relationship with his son and some members of John’s family," she continued. "He has nothing bad to say about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back."

Blackledge also teased Exotic's new relationship, telling ET that "a "very special man has come back" into Exotic's life and that the embattled former zoo operator "just wants to be happy and, for God’s sake, to go home!"

As for Exotic's ongoing divorce from his ex, Dillon Passage, the attorney states that his legal team is "making slow but steady progress."

News of Exotic's relationship with Graham first went public in April, and ET learned that Graham was the reason he filed for divorce from Passage in March.

"Joe's new love interest is a man named John Graham, and the prison romance is the reason Exotic recently filed divorce docs from jail," Blackledge told ET back in April.

In January, Exotic was resentenced to 21 years in prison by a federal judge in Oklahoma for his 2017 murder-for-hire case involving Carole Baskin.

