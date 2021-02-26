Tiger Wood in 'Good Spirits' After Follow-Up Procedures

Tiger Woods is on the up and up.

On Friday, his team released a new statement, sharing that the 45-year-old pro golfer is "recovering and in good spirits" after follow-up procedures. Woods was involved in a severe accident earlier this week, that left him hospitalized and with damage to his leg and ankle.

"Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning," the statement begins. "The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits."

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy," the statement concludes.

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California, and had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for his injuries.

Following the accident, the golfer underwent surgery on his leg for "significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity," Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that the incident was "purely an accident," and that they "do not contemplate any charges whatsoever" in regards to the crash.

Dr. Neil Ghodadra, who has an orthopedic practice in California, recently told ET that Woods' potential return to golf is "all about the rehab," and noted that he does "fully expect him to recover and come back and play."

