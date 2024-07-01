Keith Lee may be giving his interaction with Taraji P. Henson a low rating!

On Sunday, the popular TikTok food influencer, 27, attended the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where he was in the middle of quite the mix-up with the host, 53.

During a portion of the awards ceremony, Henson -- who served as host for the evening for the third year -- did a bit where she "gave people their flowers" as a way of celebrating them. Things got off to a rocky start, however, as Henson walked the crowd and got to Halle Bailey (and mispronounced her name) while asking a security guard to present her with a rose.

TikTok food critic Keith Lee attends the BET Awards with his wife, Ronnie Lee. - Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images

After the songstress took it in stride, Henson made her way to the front of the audience, where Keith was sitting with his wife, Ronnie Lee. And that's when things got dicey.

Henson approached TikToker Jordan Howlett (who is known as Jordan Thee Stallion on the app) who often draws comparisons to Method Man. After asking if he's married, Henson extended her hand to Howlett getting flirty. The Oscar-nominated actress then turned to the camera and began a portion of the bit dedicated to Keith.

"Mr. Keith Lee, I know what you're thinking right now, this is about a 10.9 outta 10?," she said looking at Howlett who quickly pointed to Keith who was sitting on the other side of him, next to his wife. Ronnie also pointed in that direction and they had a laugh.

Henson then directed her attention toward the food critic and former MMA fighter.

"I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I’m so sorry," she said before repeating the bit to Keith.

"You fine, too," she said. "So call me. Give him his flower."

Keith seemingly took to TikTok to address the incident.

In a since-deleted post, the food critic can be seen dropping the rose on the floor.

Taraji P. Henson had a mix-up with TikTok food critic Keith Lee. - Getty Images

"Our name will be known in every room it's supposed to be, when it's supposed to be, how it's supposed, with no confusion. God is amazing," he wrote over the video next to praying hands.

The video was not shared across any of his other social media platforms.

Prior to heading inside for the show, ET spoke to Keith who dished about attending the event alongside his wife.

"It's amazing. I'm blessed to be here," Keith told Deidre Behar. "We look amazing. My wife looks amazing. God is amazing. I'm just here. I'm thankful. We're everywhere we're supposed to be at all times."

Keith said that never in his wildest dreams would he have imagined attending the event with his wife, but he was grateful.

"I wouldn't have believed," he said. "I always knew that I would be somebody, I always knew that God destined something for me special. I just never knew what path it was going to take me and I'm here for every path that he puts me on."

