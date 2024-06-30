2024 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List - Live Updates!

It's culture's biggest night! Some of the biggest names in music, television, film and sports are showing up for the 2024 BET Awards and are on hand to celebrate Black excellence to the fullest.

Going into this year's big show, Drake led in the nominations with seven nods, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration and twice for Video of the Year.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj held the title of most nominated woman of the night with six nods, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, BET Her and twice for Best Collaboration.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher followed behind, rounding out the talent-packed slate of nominees for Sunday's show -- hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the third year in a row.

So who walked away with the night's top prizes? Check out the full list of winners below, with winners marked in bold.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11, Chris Brown

A Gift & A Curse, Gunna

American Dream, 21 Savage

Coming Home, Usher

For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

Michael, Killer Mike -- **WINNER!

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA -- **WINNER!

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher -- **WINNER!

BEST GROUP

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"America Has A Problem (Remix)," Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Carnival," ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti

"Don't Play With It (Remix)," Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami

"Everybody," Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Glorilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Agora Hills," Doja Cat

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla -- **WINNER!

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"Award All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar

"All Things," Kirk Franklin

"Angel," Halle Bailey

"Come Jesus Come," Cece Winans

"Do You Believe in Love?," Erica Campbell

"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

"Me & U," Tems

"Try Love," Kirk Franklin

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

"Agora Hills," Doja Cat

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Gunna," Fukumean

"Lovin on Me," Jack Harlow

"Made for Me," Muni Long

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

"Sensational," Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay

"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé

"Water," Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk' (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) -- **WINNER!!

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bella (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET HER

"16 Carriages," Beyoncé

"Blessings," Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Commas," Ayra Starr

"Fly Girl," Flo Feat. Missy Elliott

"Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét -- **WINNER!

"Saturn," SZA

"Yeah Glo!," Glorilla

BEST MOVIE

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé

Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King -- **WINNER!

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria Mccullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A'Ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau'Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, airs live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

