2024 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals - Live Updates

The stars are out and hitting the red carpet in their best fits for the 2024 BET Awards.
The stars did not disappoint when they hit the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 2024 BET Awards!
From gorgeous gowns to fabulous frocks and statement-making moments, celebs brought their A-game to this year's big show.
Hosted for a third year in row by Taraji P. Henson, this year's BET Awards brought out a slew of guests, celeb presenters and A-list talent for a performance-packed show that includes appearances by Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét.
With an opening number from Megan Thee Stallion, a new song debut by Will Smith, and Usher's Lifetime Achievement Award honor, the night was the perfect occasion to go all out in terms of bold fashion choices.
Check out some of the hottest red carpet looks from this year's BET Awards below:
Yvette Nicole Brown
Akon and AMIRROR
Jermaine Dupri
Duane Martin and Ashley Marie Jones
Scar Lip
Bobby Jones
Kearia Schroeder
Nick Grant
The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, airs live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the complete winners list here.
