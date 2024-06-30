2024 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals - Live Updates

The stars did not disappoint when they hit the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 2024 BET Awards!

From gorgeous gowns to fabulous frocks and statement-making moments, celebs brought their A-game to this year's big show.

Hosted for a third year in row by Taraji P. Henson, this year's BET Awards brought out a slew of guests, celeb presenters and A-list talent for a performance-packed show that includes appearances by Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét.

With an opening number from Megan Thee Stallion, a new song debut by Will Smith, and Usher's Lifetime Achievement Award honor, the night was the perfect occasion to go all out in terms of bold fashion choices.

Check out some of the hottest red carpet looks from this year's BET Awards below:

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown walks the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Akon and AMIRROR

Akon and his wife Tomeka 'AMIRROR' Thiam walk the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri walks the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Duane Martin and Ashley Marie Jones

Duane Martin and Ashley Marie Jones walk the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Scar Lip

Scar Lip walks the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones walks the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Kearia Schroeder

Kearia Schroeder walks the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nick Grant

Nick Grant walks the blue carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. - Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, airs live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the complete winners list here.

