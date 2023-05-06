Just weeks before his tragic death, TikTok star and dad Bobby Moudy lost the family home after it went into foreclosure and sold at auction.

Bobby's widow, Jennifer, spoke to TMZ and revealed she had no idea about the financial calamity her family was facing in the weeks leading up to Bobby's death. The outlet reported, citing a spokesperson with the Rankin County, Mississippi, that Bobby's home was recently sold at auction after going into foreclosure.

And it wasn't just Jennifer who was in the dark. The outlet reports that no one around Bobby had any idea he was struggling, and the suicide has everyone stunned.

"I've known him for 22 years. This was not something -- the financial issues -- that me or his friends and family were aware of," Jennifer told the outlet. "He had the personality to not want to burden others but I also feel like there's a lot of people in this world who have that big, beautiful smile just like he does and you see a person who has so much joy and laughter, but I want to press that everyone can have external and internal problems. And even though they may have a big smile on their face they may still be dealing with things that no one can be aware of."

Bobby died by suicide, the family announced Friday. He was 46. He's survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their three children -- Kaytlin, 19, Max 12, and Charleigh, 10. The family shared the news via a statement posted to Kaytlin's TikTok account. The post features a series of photos of Moudy with his family and directs viewers to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf.

"It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy," the statement reads. "Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."

In the caption, Kaytlin called her father her best friend and remembered him as the "most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend."

Bobby and Jennifer had been married since 2004. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

