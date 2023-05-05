Bobby Moudy, TikTok Star and Dad, Dead at 46 by Suicide

TikTok star Bobby Moudy has died by suicide, according to his daughter. He was 46.

Moudy is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their three kids, Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh. The family shared the news via a statement posted to Kaytlin's TikTok account on Friday. The post features a series of photos of Moudy with his family and directs viewers to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf.

"It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy," the statement reads. "Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."

In the caption, Kaytlin called her father her best friend and remembered him as the "most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend."

"He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him," she wrote. "He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered."

"Keep the prayers coming," Jennifer commented underneath Kaytlin's post. "He loved you all."

@kaytlin_mouuuudy On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father. He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you’re hugging louie tight for us. We’re counting down the days until we see you again. ♬ original sound - kaytlin moudy

The Mississippi content creator had more than 360,000 followers on TikTok, where he shared his family's exploits and used to "embarrass" his daughter, according to his profile bio. His last video, shared on April 26, featured Kaytlin doing what he called an imitation of "the annoying baseball fans" sitting next to him at one of her games.

According to the GoFundMe initiated by a family friend, Moudy was "a loving husband, father, brother and friend," but he also was "weighed down by financial pressures."

"His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock," organizer Mandy Castle wrote.

As of publication, the fundraiser has raised over $62,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Moudy also worked in sales and had a successful career in that field spanning 20 years, according to his obituary. He and Jennifer had been married since 2004.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Picker's Husband, Dead at 49 of Apparent Suicide



