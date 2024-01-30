TikTok Star Elyse Myers' 4-Month-Old Son to Undergo Heart Surgery

TikTok star Elyse Myers shared a family update with followers on Tuesday, announcing that her 4-month-old son, Oliver, is going to have heart surgery.

According to Myers -- who shares Oliver and his big brother, August, 3, with her husband, Jonas -- her younger son was in for a routine checkup when the doctor heard "a little bit of a heart murmur."

"[He] said, 'You know, it's probably nothing. We'll just send you to cardiology so that he can get a little echocardiogram and confirm that it's just an innocent murmur and he'll grow out of it," she recalled. "We were getting our echo, and the tech found a very large hole in my son's heart between the bottom two chambers of his heart. It just doesn't close."

As it turns out, Oliver was born with a ventricular septal defect, or VSD, which hadn't been caught until now. After further testing, it was determined that the infant will need surgery to correct the defect, so his heart can grow as normal.

"So Oliver is going to have heart surgery within the next couple of weeks," Myers shared. "The doctors are really confident that, after the surgery, he will recover and grow right on track, and they seem to think that this will not affect him in life later after this is all fixed up."

The TikTok singer and comedian admitted that the diagnosis has turned her family's life into a bit of a whirlwind over the last few days, but said she and her husband are taking things "one step at a time."

"Jonas and I are kind of handling it together and we're leaning on each other," she shared. "Now that we've kind of gotten through all of the information, and kind of have a good grasp on what's going on, I just wanted to let you guys know.

"I'm not going to be updating everything the whole time -- just the big ones," she continued. "We love you guys and it's gonna be OK. He's gonna be good. We're gonna be good."

Myers gained notoriety on TikTok in October 2021 after sharing the story of her "worst date ever." Her videos focus on funny moments in life and heartfelt conversations about mental health. She and her family live in Omaha, Nebraska.

RELATED CONTENT: