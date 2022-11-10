TikTok Stars Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Break Up
A TikTok power couple has called it quits. Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck, who were first romantically linked in September 2020, have broken up.
Noah's publicist broke the news to The New York Times, stating, "We can confirm that the pair are no longer together."
The announcement of their split comes just months after ET spoke with Dixie about her "complicated" relationship with Noah, and addressed rumors even back then that they were no longer together.
"We are together, but keeping it offline," she said of their relationship status at the time. "Obviously, it does make things more complicated keeping things offline, but at the end of the day there’s so much back-and-forth of trying to build a career and trying to figure out if we're even happy."
Dixie also elaborated on the difficulties she and Noah were running into while dating. "Going from seeing each other every day in quarantine and being so busy and having schedules that we can’t align together with is very hard and very difficult," she explained. "I just hope people give us grace. We are 21 and obviously we didn’t have the choice of, like, putting it all on the show, but people care about us, and people care about our relationship. We want to share a little bit."
The 21-year-old D'Amelio Show star told ET that handling her public relationship with Noah, also 21, was one of the "toughest parts of my life" because "at the end of the day we both want to be our own people as well." She went on to share that neither of them want to be known as "Dixie's boyfriend" or "Noah's girlfriend."
As for Noah, he told ET in January 2021 that he could see marrying Dixie. "I don’t wanna waste my time. I don’t wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them," he said. "I think she’s my forever person."
