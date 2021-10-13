Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Audience Members Mid-Song
Tim McGraw stopped his concert mid-song to confront some audience members. During his performance over the weekend at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada, the 54-year-old country crooner refrained from singing his hit 1997 track, "Where the Green Grass Grows," after fumbling over some of the lyrics.
In a video obtained by TMZ from the show, McGraw appears to brush off the lyrical misstep, but then looks angry as he stops singing, stands up straight and looks right at some concertgoers at the front of the stage. As the band plays on, McGraw is seen jumping off the stage to seemingly confront the supposed hecklers.
In the video, you can hear an audience member complaining about McGraw's actions, yelling, "Do the show! Do the show!"
In addition to performing, McGraw has been busy as he's filming Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel, 1883. According to TMZ, he told the audience at the Reno show that he'd been shooting for 48 hours straight before his performance and to forgive him if he missed a lyric or two.
For more with McGraw, check out the video below.
