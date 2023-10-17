Timothée Chalamet Calls Armie Hammer Allegations 'Disorienting'

Timothée Chalamet is opening up about his reaction to the cannibal allegations against Armie Hammer that surfaced in January 2021 after one of Hammer's alleged direct messages surfaced and went viral.

In a new interview for GQ's November cover story, the 27-year-old actor's "face went stiff" after the writer of the profile, Daniel Riley, asked him about his Call Me by Your Name co-star's alleged sexual fantasies in which he allegedly represented himself as a cannibal.

The writer wrote, "Chalamet's face went stiff when I asked him to describe how he personally experienced the allegations against Hammer," to which Chalamet "reluctantly" responded with, "I don't know."

The actor added, "These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word."

Chalamet ended up playing Lee, a cannibal, in the 2022 drama Bones and All, directed by Luca Guadagnino. It was during the production of that film when Hammer became engulfed in a scandal that ultimately led to his ouster from several projects in Hollywood. The cannibal allegations against Hammer surfaced through alleged direct Instagram messages of his that went viral in January 2021. The 37-year-old actor has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has previously said, through his lawyer, that all of his relationships were consensual.

That being said, it wasn't lost on Chalamet that he and Guadagnino were developing a film about a cannibal at a time when Hammer was dealing with the serious accusation of being a cannibal himself.

"I mean, what were the chances that we're developing this thing," Chalamet said.

GQ notes that when false reports suggested the film was inspired by Hammer's news, Chalamet said, "It made me feel like: Now I've really got to do this because this is actually based on a book."

Meanwhile, back in January, Dakota Johnson made a pretty daring joke at Hammer's expense while at Sundance Institute's Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance as she presented the icon award to Guadagnino. Johnson worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, and praised him as "the epitome of international icon."

The 34-year-old actress brought up Guadagnino's film, Call Me by Your Name, starring Chalamet and Hammer.

"Sadly, I wasn't in that one. It was unfortunate," she said, joking that she could have played the role of a peach, the piece of fruit that Chalamet’s character, Elio, pleasures himself with and leaves the remains on his desk. Hammer’s character, Oliver, finds the peach but doesn't eat it in the movie -- though his character does so in the novel, which the film is based on.

"Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach but our schedules conflicted," Johnson said before making a joke alluding to the cannibalism allegations surrounding Hammer. "Thank God though because then I would've been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat."

Johnson also brought up Bones and All.

"It's been five years since [Call Me by Your Name] premiered [at Sundance] and Luca hasn't stopped taking us to exciting places," she said. "Who knew cannibalism was so popular?"

RELATED CONTENT: