Savannah Chrisley recently opened up about her personal life during an interview on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files. The 26-year-old reality star revealed some intriguing details about her past and current love life, as well as her family's ongoing struggles.

During the interview, Savannah recounted a dinner date she had with actor Armie Hammer, shedding light on a brief but notable encounter in her dating history.

"He and I connected and went out to dinner one time, but that was the extent of it," she shared with Nick, who is her co-star on Fox’s intense reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The conversation touched upon individuals who have faced negative media attention, a subject particularly relevant to Hammer, who faced sexual assault allegations in 2021.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office completed its nearly two-year investigation of the allegations made against the embattled actor in May and determined that he would not be facing charges.

When asked about her current dating status, Savannah admitted that navigating the world of romance is challenging due to her responsibilities as a caregiver for her younger brother, Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10. Her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are currently serving jail time after being convicted of fraud, which adds to her responsibilities.

"If you date me, you date all of us," Savannah candidly stated. "Now, that isn't to say there isn't anyone."

Savannah revealed to Nick that she's dating Robert Shiver, the former Auburn football player whose wife, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly tried to hire a hitman to have him killed.

"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It's fine," Savannah said. "It was a thing. He's a normal person and I love it."

Nick then began trying to uncover the man's identity, causing Savannah to declare, "I'm sweating." After some online searches, Nick came across a photo of Robert, and Savannah quickly remarked, "That's an old photo," which made the Bachelor alum believe he was on the right track.

Nick became more sure of that when he pronounced Robert's last name with a short "i" sound, and Savannah corrected him, noting that her beau's last name is spoken with a long "i" sound.

"I don't even know what to say. Oh god," Savannah said after she realized she'd spilled the beans, before remarking that Robert "was too hot to die."

The conversation also turned toward her parents. When asked if her father had made any friends behind bars, Savannah humorously replied, "Oh hell yeah... He’s like the president of this place."

As Savannah continues to navigate her personal and family life, fans can catch her in action on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test as the show's second season premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

