As it turns out, scissor hands are hereditary!

Three decades after Tim Burton's iconic fantasy romance film Edward Scissorhands -- which starred Johnny Depp as the afflicted titular character -- Winona Ryder returns as her character, Kim, in a new Super Bowl ad for the Cadillac LYRIQ, set in the movie's candy-colored world. But this time, she's telling the story of another boy who has scissors for hands: Edward's son, Edgar, played by Timothée Chalamet.

Like his father, Edgar has a hard time fitting into the world: accidentally cutting the pull cord on the bus, getting caught in a fence, and interrupting a college lecture when the professor's magnets become polarized to his metal mitts. However, just as his dad found a niche talent in hairstyling, Edgar also excels at a creative job, constructing elaborate sandwiches at a deli. But what he really wants to do, is drive.

That's where Cadillac's Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology comes in. When Kim gifts her son a LYRIQ, the feature allows Edgar to let go of the wheel and "drive off into the sunset."

"It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," said Burton, who approved the concept for the ad. "I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."

Watch the full ad below:

This year's lineup of star-studded Super Bowl ads feature celebs like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher -- who teamed up with Shaggy for a Cheetos spot -- Michael B. Jordan as the "body" of Amazon's Alexa, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey bringing back their Wayne's World characters to promote Uber Eats and many more!

"It's so silly!" Kunis told ET when dishing on her and Kutcher's ad. "Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we've worked together before [on That '70s Show and more]… but in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do."

"Every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad," she continued. "But this one comes around, I started laughing so hard, and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!'"

See more in the video below!

Super Bowl LV airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, CBS Sports has a free live stream to watch the Super Bowl, in addition to the CBS Sports App on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day!

‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021’ to Count Down the Most Memorable Moments (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Super Bowl Commercials: See All the High-Profile TV Spots

Super Bowl LV: How to Watch, Halftime Show, Commercials and More

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Everything We Know

Related Gallery