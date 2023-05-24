The music world is mourning the loss of one of their own. Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, died Wednesday at the age of 83 following a long illness.

Turner's rep confirmed the sad news in a statement to ET and reflected on the "Proud Mary" singer's unique legacy and the impact she made on rock music.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read.

"Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist. With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations," the statement continued. "Global hits like 'What's Love Got To Do With it,' 'Private Dancer' and 'The Best,' more than 180 million albums sold, 12 GRAMMY Awards and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world are just part of her unique legacy."

Fellow music legend Diana Ross, the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and more famous figures took to social media following the news of Turner's death.

Ross shared a throwback photo alongside Turner with a short message expressing her shock over the singer's tragic passing.

"Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones," Ross wrote.

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

In Jagger's tribute, he shared a set of photos of Turner, and a few the pair rocking out on stage alongside a touching message about his longtime friend, who he called "an enormously talented performer and singer."

"I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," Jagger tweeted. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

Lead singer of the band, Heart, Ann Wilson, shared a statement with ET in which she applauded Turner for the inspiration she provided, not only to her and her band, but to everyone around her.

"Miss Tina lived an amazing life, full of drama and pain and in later years anchored by Buddhism. She showed what courage was and danced through her life on those mighty legs as an inspiration to us all," Wilson's statement read. "Rock on Angel!!"

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also paid tribute to Turner, a two-time inductee, with a heartfelt statement of their own, where they looked back on her history-making career.

"Two-time Inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll -- one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the bar for live performance," the statement read. "Their hits 'River Deep–Mountain High' and 'Proud Mary' endure to this day. But this Queen of Rock & Roll went on to make music history again with her solo career (for which she was inducted again in 2021) and with her bravery in sharing her life story as a book, film, and Broadway musical. There was nothing her deep, robust voice couldn’t do, as displayed on her solo hits like 'What’s Love Got to Do with It' and 'Private Dancer.'"

(1/3) In Memoriam: Two-time Inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the pic.twitter.com/mNkKB7O1l5 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 24, 2023

See more celeb reactions to Turner's death below:

So deeply sad to hear about Tina Turner's passing… I loved her version of Proud Mary! It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record. pic.twitter.com/pH1Qt8u25Y — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) May 24, 2023

Omg, I just saw that Tina Turner passed. Legend & Icon & that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace & may her legacy of brilliance & resilience live on forever. #SimplyTheBestpic.twitter.com/LTeLdPWVGZ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023

Our beloved #TinaTurner has died. From #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2023

I had the pleasure of backing up #TinaTurner when she surprised everyone at Live Aid and hit the stage with @MickJagger. Pure energy, dynamic singer, and one-of-a-kind performer. The music world just lost a true queen of soul 💔 J.O. pic.twitter.com/F0VqmZ3zfK — John Oates (@JohnOates) May 24, 2023

Mr Armani pays tribute to the great #TinaTurnerpic.twitter.com/IFvVwAHM4s — Armani (@armani) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

🙏💕God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner@tinaturnerpic.twitter.com/BUNBAdsCKl — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 24, 2023

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

I am heartbroken to see that one of my idols have passed. She paved the way for so many of us in the industry. RIP #TinaTurner💜💜💜💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/40pPkTWp4K — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) May 24, 2023

I’m not gone lie, Tina turner passing touches my heart!

Ever since her biopic I felt I knew her. Such a strong woman with a story that taught & inspired so many♥️ — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) May 24, 2023

What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS!

Such sad news.

R.I.P ❤️🙏 #tinaturnerpic.twitter.com/x0JU3xs19H — Rick Astley (@rickastley) May 24, 2023

Beloved Grand and Glorious Ms. Tina Turner

Your pain became my power.

Your strength became my courage.

Your legs taught me to walk away.

Your voice gave me the words to speak my truth.

Thank you for every song you sang, every dance you danced, every prayer you prayer for yourself… pic.twitter.com/WUxJRsITS2 — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) May 24, 2023

A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner: Simply the best. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2023

Instagram/chloebailey

Instagram/jenniferaniston

Instagram/iamnialong

Instagram/marsaimartin

Instagram/rosariodawson

Instagram/ciara

Instagram/arianadebose

Instagram/msvfox

Instagram/jeremyrenner

Instagram/yelyahwilliams

Instagram/kaiagerber

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Turner, Legendary Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Dead at 83

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Cause of Death Revealed

Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie

Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery