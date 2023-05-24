Tina Turner Dead at 83: Diana Ross, Mick Jagger and More Stars Pay Tribute
The music world is mourning the loss of one of their own. Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, died Wednesday at the age of 83 following a long illness.
Turner's rep confirmed the sad news in a statement to ET and reflected on the "Proud Mary" singer's unique legacy and the impact she made on rock music.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read.
"Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist. With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations," the statement continued. "Global hits like 'What's Love Got To Do With it,' 'Private Dancer' and 'The Best,' more than 180 million albums sold, 12 GRAMMY Awards and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world are just part of her unique legacy."
Fellow music legend Diana Ross, the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and more famous figures took to social media following the news of Turner's death.
Ross shared a throwback photo alongside Turner with a short message expressing her shock over the singer's tragic passing.
"Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones," Ross wrote.
In Jagger's tribute, he shared a set of photos of Turner, and a few the pair rocking out on stage alongside a touching message about his longtime friend, who he called "an enormously talented performer and singer."
"I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," Jagger tweeted. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."
Lead singer of the band, Heart, Ann Wilson, shared a statement with ET in which she applauded Turner for the inspiration she provided, not only to her and her band, but to everyone around her.
"Miss Tina lived an amazing life, full of drama and pain and in later years anchored by Buddhism. She showed what courage was and danced through her life on those mighty legs as an inspiration to us all," Wilson's statement read. "Rock on Angel!!"
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also paid tribute to Turner, a two-time inductee, with a heartfelt statement of their own, where they looked back on her history-making career.
"Two-time Inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll -- one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the bar for live performance," the statement read. "Their hits 'River Deep–Mountain High' and 'Proud Mary' endure to this day. But this Queen of Rock & Roll went on to make music history again with her solo career (for which she was inducted again in 2021) and with her bravery in sharing her life story as a book, film, and Broadway musical. There was nothing her deep, robust voice couldn’t do, as displayed on her solo hits like 'What’s Love Got to Do with It' and 'Private Dancer.'"
See more celeb reactions to Turner's death below:
