Deyjah Harris is no longer following her dad on social media.

The 18-year-old Instagram star is not following her dad, T.I., on her verified Instagram or unverified Twitter accounts. Though the exact timing of her unfollowing is unclear, many have speculated that T.I.'s recent comments about Deyjah's virginity led to the teen's move.

Previously, Deyjah's unverified Twitter account liked tweets that called her dad's behavior "possessive" and "disgusting."

During an interview on the Ladies Like Us podcast last week, T.I. told hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that he has "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with Deyjah "to check her hymen."

He went on to explain how he bypassed both Deyjah's doctor's privacy concerns and medical information -- the doctor noted that hymens can "break" in ways other than sex -- and told the doctor to "check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously."

"I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," T.I. added.

T.I.'s comments were quickly criticized by celebs including Chrissy Teigen and Padma Lakshmi, and the podcast episode was taken down. The Ladies Like Us hosts also posted an apology, explaining that they "were completely caught off guard/shocked" by T.I.'s comments.

"We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way," they wrote in part. "We know an apology doesn't make this go away but we welcome the discussion -- that's what our podcast is about."

