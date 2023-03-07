T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Make First Public Appearance as a Couple, Have Discussed Getting Back to Work
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are ready to get back out there -- as a couple and as paid employees.
For starters, ET has learned Holmes and Robach on Sunday attended a memorial service for Howard Bragman, the public relations and crisis management expert and longtime LGBTQ+ activist who died last month following a short battle with leukemia.
An eyewitness tells ET that "they arrived together and were very much a couple. They were in good spirits despite the sad occasion. That same eyewitness tells ET they overheard them "expressing frustration about the paparazzi following their every move."
The public outing comes after their Valentine's Day trip to Mexico, where they showered each other with plenty of PDA, from holding hands while out shopping to kissing while enjoying a little R&R.
As for their next move when it comes to their careers, a source tells ET that Holmes and Robach are looking to get back to work, taking meetings with networks and studios. The source tells ET, "Amy and T.J.'s chemistry both on and off screen is undeniable. It's been that way for years, so it's no surprise that the two would want to continue their careers together on screen in some capacity. And while there’s always hope for a joint venture of sorts -- like being on a show together -- the two could work separate of each other, or at different networks entirely. Needless to say, they are intent on working again."
A second source adds, "It wouldn't be surprising if Amy and T.J. have been in talks with other networks for a show. Knowing Amy and T.J., it's just a matter of time, depending on the terms of their severance, when we see them on our TV screens again."
It's been just over a month since their official exits from ABC News. A spokesperson for ABC News told ET in late January, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
