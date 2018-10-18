Tobey Maguire Steps Out to Support Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer

Tobey Maguire is still friendly with his ex-wife!

The 43-year-old actor attended the launch of ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's jewelry boutique in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. The pair, who announced their separation in 2016 after nine years of marriage, looked cozy as ever at the star-studded fête.

Maguire kept it casual for the occasion, opting for a gray T-shirt and dark pants. Meanwhile Meyer, 41, was dressed to the nines in a strapless, black mini-dress, dangling earrings and sparkling necklaces and bracelets.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

The Great Gatsby star wasn't the only celebrity to turn up for Meyer's big night! Reese Witherspoon, Kris Jenner, James Corden, Demi Moore, Sara Gilbert, Rachel Zoe, Rachel Bilson, and Erin and Sara Foster were also in attendance.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Erin Foster and Sara Foster Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Though Meyer's relationship with Maguire may be over, couples were out in full force at the event. Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, as well as Katherine McPhee and David Foster made a date night of the party.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Maguire and Meyer announced their separation in Oct. 2016, before finalizing their divorce a year later. Back in 2016, a source told ET that the former couple -- who share two children, Ruby, 11, and Otis, 9 -- saw their marriage fall apart "over the course of time."

The source called the separation "amicable," noting that, as showcased Wednesday night, they are "very supportive of each other."

Watch the video below for more on their split:

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland Dishes on Meeting Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire, Getting Styled By Zendaya

Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Tobey Maguire Bro Out in NYC: See the Epic Squad Pics!

EXCLUSIVE: Inside George Clooney's A-List Halloween Party -- Including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's W

Related Gallery