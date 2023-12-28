Jill Martin had an emotional experience in her cancer journey on Wednesday. The 47-year-old Today show correspondent took to her Instagram Stories as she tried on wigs following her chemotherapy treatment.

Martin shared that she'd lost a good amount of hair, including her eyebrows and eyelashes while undergoing chemo for breast cancer.

The Today show lifestyle guru showed off her natural hair, quipping, "Just a funny joke, because you have to laugh, one of my best friends told me I look like a Chia Pet because it's growing in from the top."

Jill Martin/Instagram

She went on to discuss her plans to try on "toppers" to fill in some of the bald patches on the top of her head.

"I will be dressed up as me," she said. "I'm excited. I feel like I want to feel like myself."

Martin later shared a raw video of herself in tears while wearing a blonde wig.

Jill Martin/Instagram

"This looks just like me, right? It's hard," she admitted, wiping away tears. "It's like playing dress up, but I'm dressing up as myself."

Martin later admitted, "It was a tough day, but I feel good about it," adding of the process, "Been through a lot to get to this point, pretty happy with it."

Jill Martin/Instagram

The TV personality first went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in July. She went on to have a double mastectomy. She has brought Today viewers along with her during her chemotherapy journey. She completed chemotherapy in late November.

RELATED CONTENT: