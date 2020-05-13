Dylan Dreyer has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

The meteorologist revealed on the Today show on Wednesday that following her husband's coronavirus diagnosis in March, she decided to get both a nasal swab test to see if she had active COVID-19 as well as an antibody test, which determines if the body has an immune response to a past coronavirus infection. Dreyer tested negative for active coronavirus, but positive for antibodies.

As Dr. Kavita Patel warned Dreyer on Today, her positive antibody test doesn't necessarily mean she has immunity to the coronavirus. "Unfortunately, as much as it would be comforting to believe that an antibody-positive test means you're invincible, the truth is that we don't know," Patel said.

Dreyer's husband, Brian Fichera, revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus last month. In an Instagram post detailing his diagnosis, Fichera said he battled "debilitating" and "diabolical" symptoms.

The father of two spent 10 days in self-isolation in his 3-year-old son's bedroom, while Dreyer and their kids had the rest of the house. See more on how stars are dealing with COVID-19 in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Re-Proposes to Fiancé After Wedding Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Nick Cordero Has Woken Up From His Coma Amid Coronavirus Battle, Wife Amanda Kloots Confirms

Bryan Adams Apologizes After Coronavirus Rant Sparks Major Backlash

CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Gives Update on Her Coronavirus Diagnosis This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery