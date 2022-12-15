Todd and Julie Chrisley will soon be heading to Florida to serve their prison sentences after being convicted of tax fraud earlier this year.

According to new docs obtained by ET, the couple has been ordered to report to two different federal prisons by 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 17. Todd will be serving his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be about two and a half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. Both will be placed under minimum security in their respective facilities.

After being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June, 53-year-old Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16-months' probation, while 49-year-old Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months' probation.

Todd and Julie, who received their sentences last month, were originally scheduled to receive their sentencing on Oct. 6.The shift came after the couple motioned for a new trial and acquittal in August, claiming that their initial trial was "fundamentally unfair."

In that legal filing, Todd and Julie argued that an IRS Revenue officer "lied" in her testimony about the Chrisleys owing taxes "when she knew no taxes were due." They claimed that those statements had the effect of "falsely painting the Chrisleys as untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment."

They also accused the court of admitting "substantial volumes of evidence at trial which were obtained in violation of the Fourth Amendment," citing financial documents they say were "unlawfully seized" by Georgia's Department of Revenue and initially suppressed by the court. The filing goes on to accuse the court of failing to "properly enforce its suppression order" by allowing some of said documentation to be admitted into evidence.

Additionally, in their request for an acquittal, documents claimed there was no evidence that Julie "participated in any of the specifically alleged bank frauds." It also claimed that there was no sufficient evidence to prove that Todd and Julie were involved in bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion or conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The trial and subsequent conviction came after Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use. Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty.

Following the sentencing, the Chrisleys' family attorney shared a statement with ET in which they said Todd and Julie were "optimistic" about the road ahead.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as the appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead," Alex Little, the Chrisleys' family attorney told ET in a statement.

The couple most recently discussed their appeal and their impending prison sentences on Wednesday's episode of their Chrisley Confessions, where they told listeners that they are continuing to rely on their faith amid their legal woes.

"We're doing as well as we can do right now," he said. "We have placed our faith in God. We trust that, at some point, God is going to shed light where there's darkness. God is going to walk us through the valley. We try not to get weighed down in the baggage of the gossip."

When it comes to discussing their appeal, Todd shared that it's best that they do not respond to some things that may be out in the media.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been [filed]... ," he said. "Don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it's in your heart and your will to do so."

