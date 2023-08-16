Todd Chrisley may not be able to show it, but he's ecstatic about the family getting another shot at a reality TV show.

According to TMZ, Todd's attorney, Jay Surgent, said Todd is "thrilled and happy" that the family business is back up and running. The outlet reports Todd will not be part of the show, which started filming after Todd and his wife, Julie, were sentenced to a combined 19-year prison sentence following their conviction in their federal tax evasion case.

Earlier this week, Savannah Chrisley's rep confirmed to ET that a new docuseries about her family is in the works. According to a release from Scout Productions, the new docuseries will "document the next chapter" of Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe and Faye "Nanny Faye" Chrisley's lives as they rebuild while Todd and Julie serve out their prison sentences. An appearance by Todd's oldest children, Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley, has yet to be confirmed.

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," Savannah said in a statement. "We’re so happy to be back."

Scout Productions is the company behind shows such as Queer Eye, Legendary, MerPeople and The Secrets of Hillsong. So far, a premiere date or a network has yet to be announced.

Todd and Julie were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January. Todd is serving his 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. They are both appealing the conviction. The pair was also ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution as part of their conviction.

In 2014, Chrisley Knows Best premiered on the USA Network, where it successfully aired for 10 seasons before being canceled due to the family's ongoing legal issues. The final episode of the show -- which documented the lives of the Southern family -- ran in 2023.

Back in May, Chase said on his Cut to the Chase podcast that his father gave him advice about a new reality TV show.

"I mean, the new show is me, Savannah, and the rest of the people in my family and a few of our close friends," he said. "I talked to [my parents] about it. I mean, I love my dad; one of the smartest human beings that I've ever met. So, when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win."

RELATED CONTENT:

Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Reports that Dad Todd Chrisley Has Let Himself Go in Prison This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Chrisleys Returning to Reality TV as Todd and Julie Remain in Prison

Todd Chrisley Offers Reality TV Advice to Son Chase From Prison

Todd Chrisley's Kids Celebrate His 54th Birthday Amid Prison Sentence