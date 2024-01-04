Savannah Chrisley claims her father, Todd Chrisley, is facing retaliation for speaking out about the deplorable prison conditions he and his inmates allegedly face on a daily basis. What's more, she claims that things have gotten so bad, Todd may be transferred to a state prison "because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety."

In a new interview on NewsNation's Cuomo, the 26-year-old Unlocked podcast host spoke with Brian Entin and shared a shocking update about her father since he spoke out from behind bars last month and claimed, among other things, that inmates are "literally starving to death" and that the correctional facility in Pensacola, Florida, where he's currently serving his prison sentence is allegedly infested with rats and rotten food served at an alarming rate.

And since Todd spoke out, Savannah claims things have actually gotten worse.

"The retaliation is real," she told NewsNation. "It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety."

ET has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for comment.

What's more, Savannah claims that since Todd last spoke out, she's since anonymously received information from those who work inside the prison facility.

"So, there are individuals who work in that facility who are giving me all the information, which should scare the warden and the [Bureau of Prisons]," she claimed. "The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up. And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father ... but they have to have a good reason to [do so]. They have to find something he's in violation of."

In an effort to find a violation, Savannah claims she's heard "they're going to the extent of planting cell phones, drugs, going through his lockers, so that they can send him to a facility and truly behind bars."

After Savannah called out the Bureau of Prisons in a previous TV interview, a spokesperson for the federal custody agency told ET that its mission is to "operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane" and that "humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Todd is currently serving a reduced 10-year prison sentence following his tax fraud conviction. Savannah's mom, Julie, is currently serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. As far as her treatment there, Savannah claims it is no walk in the park.

"The conditions are awful. They're deplorable," she alleged. "The fact that she's in Kentucky, it's 30 degrees. She's going without heat. They will do a temporary fix and then they'll be without it again. There was also a dead bird in the water where their water comes from. So, it's tough."

