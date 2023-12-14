Savannah Chrisley is speaking out after the Bureau of Prisons said it provides "humane treatment" to its prisoners, including her father, Todd Chrisley.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and host of the Unlocked podcast went on Court TV and told host Julie Grant that the agency's statement -- that it treats those in their custody as humanely as possible -- is "a bold-faced lie."

"There are complaints of black mold, asbestos, led-based paint, unclean drinking water. And then in commissary they don't even have bottled water. Apparently there is a shortage of bottled water," she claimed. "And then when it comes to the food, it's a year past expiration date and since my NewsNation interview, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons has shown up at Dad's facility and he did a whole walk-through and, of course, everyone at the facility was trying to cover everything up and they actually removed all of the out-of-date food and hid it in a tractor trailer truck. And then once the deputy director left, they put it all back in the cafeteria."

Todd had previously claimed, via his lawyer Brian Entin's interview on NewsNation, that "the only food that I eat is what I make that I buy from the commissary."

"It is so disgustingly filthy," he told Entin. "The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating this…the food is dated, it's out of date, at minimum a year. It's a year past expiration."

Todd also claimed that the prison is "literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting…I don't know that they're getting, 1000 calories a day."

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said its mission is to "operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane" and that "humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Todd is currently behind bars in Pensacola, Florida, where he is serving a 10-year prison sentence following his tax fraud conviction. Todd had also expressed concern over his safety and alleged attempts at blackmail.

"There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection," he claimed, via his lawyer.

Savannah told Court TV that, since her father has been locked up, she's received numerous emails, Instagram direct messages, one of which, she claimed, was a photo of her father. That DM also allegedly included a message ordering her to send a $2,500 per month payment in order to keep him safe.

"And I don't know if that could have been someone that was employed at the prison or another inmate," Savannah said. "You just don't know. But then I've also received claims that he was beaten. And I've had to try to track him down. So, there's been a multitude of things that have occurred and he's not even allowed to do normal things inmates are allowed to do. He's not allowed to go on certain parts of the campuses, because they cannot guarantee his safety. So, that's a Bureau of Prisons issue, and if they can't guarantee his safety, then why not put him in home confinement?"

Savannah's mom, Julie, is also behind bars serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

RELATED CONTENT: