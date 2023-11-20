Savannah Chrisley already knows what she's thankful for ahead of this year's Thanksgiving!

On Monday, the former Chrisley Knows Best star shared an update on parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's appeal in their fraud case.

Todd and Julie were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January. Though the reality stars were initially sentenced to a combined 19 years, Todd is serving his reduced 10-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Chrisleys announced in December 2022 that they were going to appeal their sentences.

Now, Todd and Julie's 26-year-old daughter has taken to social media to announce that the appeals court has granted oral arguments in their case.

Alongside her emotional video, Savannah wrote, "APPEAL UPDATE. I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU MAMA AND DADDY!"

Todd and Julie's oral arguments are set to begin on March 25, 2024. In a statement to ET, one of the Chrisley's lawyers, criminal defense attorney Jay Surgent, said Todd is "extremely pleased that the 11th circuit court of appeals has granted oral arguments. It made his holiday season."

Surgent added, "We have a reasonably good chance of getting the case remanded or reversed for hearings that should have been held but were not during the course of their trial."

Savannah explained to her followers what being granted oral arguments could mean for her parents' convictions. "Oral argument in an appellate court represents a critical moment in every case," she wrote. "The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel’s decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case!!"

In the video, Savannah is visibly emotional as she explains how her parents' confinement has dampened her holiday spirit.

"I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to," Savannah explained before revealing, "I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing."

Savannah, who is currently the caretaker for her younger siblings, Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 10, was nearly in tears saying, "One step closer to getting Mom and Dad home."

"The kids are freaking out. I'm freaking out. I got to explain it to Chloe," Savannah continued. "It's just amazing."

While Todd and Julie are serving time, Savannah has been a vocal advocate for not only their appeal but also their treatment at their respective facilities.

Savannah has alleged that her parents have been subjected to poor living conditions, mistreatment and she claims her father is being targeted by guards because she's spoken out about his experience.

