Savannah Chrisley is taking her new relationship to the next level! The 26-year-old Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast host shared a series of new photos with her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, on Instagram, showing off some PDA with a kiss.

The couple is all smiles as they pose together for a pic, wearing complimentary fall colors as Chrisley keeps her body turned in towards her beau. In the three-image carousel, Shiver smiles for the camera before turning in to plant a smooch on his girlfriend.

"Sometimes... it just works," Chrisley captioned the post.

Chrisley and Shiver first began dating in early August.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I feel like God knew that we needed each other during this phase of our life," she previously told ET, alluding to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley's, combined 19-year prison sentence, and an alleged plot on Robert's life. According to The New York Post, Shiver's estranged wife, Lindsay, was accused of plotting to have the former Auburn football player killed by a hitman.

Shiver shares three children with his estranged wife, while Chrisley is currently caring for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, amid her parents' incarceration.

"I'm just grateful to have someone in my life that is just an insane communicator, a great human being, a great parent," she previously told ET of Shiver. "I feel like I've learned so much from him in such a short period of time. I'm just forever grateful for that. This has just gone to show me that you can find beauty in the ashes. It may not happen overnight, but it'll happen."

Back in September, Chrisley mourned the death of her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles.

Many followers referenced Kerdiles in the comments section of Chrisley's latest post, prompting the Chrisley Knows Best star to clear up the timeline of their former relationship in a video on her Instagram Story.

"I just wanted to hop on here and clear up some misconceptions," she began. "I posted those photos last night and obviously tons of positive comments, but there's also a lot of comments about Nic and I and I just want to say, Nic and I have been broken up for a long time."

She continued, "We got engaged, called off the engagement, tried to date, tried to stay in each other's lives, and it just didn't work out. We loved each other more than anything in this world, but it just didn't work."

Chrisley said that she and Kerdiles had cut off all communication in January.

"Yeah, so Nic and I were not together. We have not been together in two years," she explained. "We had both moved on. I was happy for him and it's just part of life. Like I said, I have nothing but love and respect for Nic and his family."

FOX via Getty Images

Last month, the reality star took herself out of the game on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Afterward, in a phone interview, she told ET why she hopes quitting the intense competition will be a positive lesson for her siblings.

"I've always been such a perfectionist. It's like, if it's not perfect, then you just should have never done it. [That was] kind of always the mentality that I had... I'm so tough on myself," Savannah told ET. "I was like, 'Wait, do I really want the kids to be this way? [Do I want them to feel that] if they're not perfect, then you're not doing good enough?' It really put things into perspective for me."

"I was like, 'No. This can teach them that it's OK to fail. Sometimes it's OK to not be the best at everything. Sometimes it takes all that you have to just show up for the day, and that's OK too,'" she continued. "I started to realize I need to give myself some grace. It was just time for me to go home."

RELATED CONTENT: