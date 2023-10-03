Savannah Chrisley opened the latest episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast with a tribute to her late ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles.

At the start of Tuesday's episode titled, "This Sh*t Ain't Easy," the 26-year-old host remembered the former hockey star who died on Sept. 23 following a motorcycle accident in Nashville. He was 29.

"This episode that you are about to hear was filmed weeks and weeks ago, and it's just now airing, but it was filmed before Nic Kerdiles passed away," Savannah says before sharing that she speaks about her current relationship with Robert Shiver in the upcoming episode.

"In this episode I do mention my current relationship," she says. "We took a break last week, we didn't air anything. That was because I wanted to respect Nic, his family, just everyone involved and everyone that's hurting with his passing right now."

Savannah continues to tell listeners that despite talking about her relationship, she is still mourning the loss of Nic, whom she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with for six years.

"And I do speak about my current relationship, but I'm also mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me," she adds. "Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world."

She added, "I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life."

Savannah ended her brief message with a note to her listeners about the lesson they should learn from Nic.

"And if his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard. And to treat people with so much love and kindness because that's exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark," she said.

The former hockey player and real estate agent died in a motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, metro police stated that the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 as he was driving his motorcycle. Reports say Nic ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver's side of a BMW. According to WKRN, which was first to report the news, cops say the driver of the BMW stopped after the crash and that neither Nic nor the BMW driver showed signs of impairment. Nic was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

In the hours and days after his death, Savannah took to Instagram to pay tribute to Nic, who was featured alongside her family on their USA network show, Chrisley Knows Best.

Following the brief message on Unlocked, Savannah went into the episode which covered the way she revealed her relationship with Robert -- the former Auburn football player whose wife, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly tried to hire a hitman to have him killed.

Last month, Savannah shared that she was dating Robert on an episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. Savannah reveals on Unlocked that she felt bad for the insensitive way she made the reveal.

Savannah shares that at the time she appeared on the podcast, TMZ had released photos of her and Robert and their relationship was bound to become public. However, she admits that while talking to Nick, she made the moment "cringe-worthy" with dark humor.

"I went on Nick's podcast and he asked me about dating and where that was, and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm dating someone who their wife tried to murder them.' And I said it in such a nonchalant and humorous way, and in reality it's just not funny," she says. "I was using my humor to deflect, because I was so uncomfortable in the situation. I literally got up from the podcast and my outfit was soaked because I was sweating out of nervousness."

She adds, "That wasn't really appropriate, that was really immature. Just looking at it, that's one of those moment where it's like, "I wanna disappear,' because even though that's how I deal with hardship, is to deal with humor, it's not always the right thing to do. So I could have approached that situation differently and now it's like we learn and move on."

Savannah didn't share any further details about her and Robert's relationship. The couple also have yet to make their romance Instagram official.

