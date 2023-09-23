Savannah Chrisley is reacting to the sudden death of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

The 26-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and posted a Boomerang of her and Nic sharing a kiss. She overlayed the boom with the text, "I'm still hoping you respond to my text." She later posted another photo of them together on the beach.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel," she wrote in part.

She added, "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.' We loved hard…and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."

The posts comes just hours after it was first reported that Nic died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in north Nashville. Police said the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. after he ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver's side of a BMW.

According to WKRN, which was first to report the news, cops say the driver of the BMW stopped after the crash and that neither Nic nor the BMW driver showed signs of impairment. Nic was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. He was 29.

Prior to the tragic accident, Nic posted on his Instagram Story a photo of himself on his motorcycle.

He added the caption, "Night rider."

Savannah and Nic got engaged in April 2019, about a year and a half after they started dating in November 2017. They revealed in 2020 that they were taking a step back in their relationship, after previously planning to tie the knot in May 2020.

They called off their engagement for good in September 2020, just months after they decided to end their engagement and "go back to dating."

