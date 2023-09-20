Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumors That Mom Julie Is Divorcing Todd

Savannah Chrisley made it clear that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley's, love is still going strong, despite their prison sentences.

On Monday, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to her Instagram Story to shut down claims that her mother filed to divorce her father.

"No, my mother has not hired counsel. If she did, it would have gone through me," she wrote. "So, that whole story is a lie. It's just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies. And it's just absolutely insane."

Savannah did give her followers some insight about what life has been like for Julie without Todd.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I just sat with my mother at visitation this weekend and she cried about how much she missed my father," she wrote.

In November, Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, were initially sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, after being found guilty of federal tax crimes.

However, earlier this month, it was revealed that Todd and Julie will be released from prison earlier than originally expected. According to prison records, Todd is now scheduled to be released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida on Jan. 22, 2033. The new release date has him leaving prison two years earlier than expected.

As for Julie, who was initially sentenced to seven years in prison, she's now scheduled to be released from Federal Medical Center, Lexington in Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2028, according to prison records. Her initial seven-year prison sentence was reduced by one year and seven months.

ET

Last week, Savannah -- who has been outspoken about prison reform and the conditions her parents' are living in -- spoke to ET about the time she spends with each of her parents during visitation.

"I speak to them multiple times a day... and then I see them every weekend... I go back and forth, which is also not a sustainable lifestyle to just be like playing ping pong between Florida and Kentucky, but I do it," the Unlocked podcast host said. "It's so great seeing them, because I get to hug on them, love on them, we get to catch up on all the things. I think it's just hard when you just sit back and realize how much life goes on without those people there."

Getty

RELATED CONTENT: