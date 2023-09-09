Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting out of prison earlier than expected.

According to prison records, Todd is now scheduled to be released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida on Jan. 22, 2033. Todd -- as well as Julie -- started serving his prison sentence in January. He was originally sentenced to 12 years behind bars. The new release date has him leaving prison two years earlier than expected.

As for Julie, who was initially sentenced to seven years in prison, she's now scheduled to be released from Federal Medical Center, Lexington in Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2028, according to prison records. Her initial seven-year prison sentence was reduced by one year and seven months.

As for why the Chrisley Knows Best stars are getting out earlier than expected, there are a number of reasons that could have factored into the decision, such as good behavior.

In a statement to ET, the couple's attorney, Jay Surgent, confirmed as much while also sharing that his client's sentences could be further reduced come November.

"Both Todd and Julie received reductions to their sentences as a result of the First Step Act where good-time credit is front loaded, leaving Todd with 10 years and Julie 5 years, instead of 12 and 7," Surgent said. "They are both model incarcerated individuals with no infractions, and they are first offenders, and not violent offenders."

He added, "On November 1st, 2023, the Federal Sentencing Commission's adoption of new guidelines will take place, allowing Todd and Julie to get further credits."

Federal Bureau of Prisons

Federal Bureau of Prisons

Back in November, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison, as well as 16 months probation, while Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation. The sentence came nearly six months after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Prosecutors initially recommended that Todd get 17 1/2 to 22 years in prison and Julie get 10 to 12 1/2 years.

The reduced sentences comes nearly a month after a rep for Savannah Chrisley confirmed to ET that a new docuseries about her family is in the works. According to a release from Scout Productions, the new docuseries will "document the next chapter" of Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe and Faye "Nanny Faye" Chrisley's lives as they rebuild while Todd and Julie serve out their prison sentences.

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," Savannah said in a statement. "We’re so happy to be back."

RELATED CONTENT: