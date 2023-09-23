Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé, Dead at 29

Nic Kerdiles, who for years had an on-again, off-again relationship with Savannah Chrisley, has died. He was 29.

According to multiple reports, the former hockey player and real estate agent died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in north Nashville. Metro police stated that the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. as he was driving his motorcycle. Reports say Nic ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver's side of a BMW.

According to WKRN, which was first to report the news, cops say the driver of the BMW stopped after the crash and that neither Nic nor the BMW driver showed signs of impairment. Nic was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Nic took to his Instagram Story on Friday night and posted a photo of himself on his motorcycle. He added the caption, "Night rider."

Nic gained prominence after he was featured on Chrisley Knows Best while dating Savannah. They called off their engagement for good in September 2020, just months after they decided to end their engagement and "go back to dating."

Nic Kerdiles / Instagram

"You’ve all been wondering...so here it is," the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote alongside a photo of herself and Nic with wide smiles on a beach. "Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it’s not."

"Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually," she explained. "These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life...but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life...I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it. Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing."

Savannah and Nic got engaged in April 2019, about a year and a half after they started dating in November 2017. They revealed in 2020 that they were taking a step back in their relationship, after previously planning to tie the knot in May 2020.

At the height of the pandemic, Savannah shared they used that time to work on themselves.

"You’re allowed to have those boundaries and you’re allowed to figure it out for yourselves. And you don’t have to make someone else comfortable while making yourself uncomfortable," she told ET. "That’s kind of the place we’re in. We’re both doing therapy, individually, and just trying to figure out our place and what we truly want out of life, and having those hard decisions so we’re not part of this whole divorce culture."

