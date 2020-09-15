Savannah Chrisley Splits From Longtime Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles 

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are going their separate ways. Chrisley shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, months after the pair decided to end their engagement and "go back to dating."

"You’ve all been wondering...so here it is," the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote alongside a photo of herself and Kerdiles with wide smiles on a beach. "Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it’s not."

"Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually," she explained. "These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life...but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life...I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it. Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing."

Chrisley and Kerdiles got engaged in April 2019, about a year and a half after they started dating in November 2017. They revealed earlier this year that they were taking a step back in their relationship, after previously planning to tie the knot in May 2020.

While speaking with ET in July, Chrisley said she and Kerdiles were trying to "figure out" their relationship.

"Right now it’s just been such a challenging time because of COVID. I feel like right now it’s just like the year for divorces. Dear gosh, everyone’s splitting up," she said. "But we’re trying to figure it out and -- I’ve said in multiple interviews -- our relationship just kind of has been unique to us and it’s hard whenever people are like, 'OK, you date, you get engaged, you get married.' And we just haven’t followed that timeline."

"If getting engaged and getting unengaged and going back to dating is what works best for us, then I’m like, let’s do it!" Chrisley expressed, adding that people need to know that they "don’t have to follow everyone else’s timeline. It’s based off of what you want."

The pandemic had allowed Chrisley, 23, and Kerdiles, 26, time to work on themselves, she shared.

"You’re allowed to have those boundaries and you’re allowed to figure it out for yourselves. And you don’t have to make someone else comfortable while making yourself uncomfortable," she told ET. "That’s kind of the place we’re in. We’re both doing therapy, individually, and just trying to figure out our place and what we truly want out of life, and having those hard decisions so we’re not part of this whole divorce culture."

