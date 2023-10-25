Savannah Chrisley is remembering her ex, Nic Kerdiles.

Earlier this week, the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley host took to her Instagram Story to honor Nic, one month after his tragic death.

In a series of pictures, the 26-year-old penned sweet tributes to Nic.

"Can't believe it's been exactly 1 month since we lost you...," she wrote (via People) over a photo of Nic smiling at dinner.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In the next slide, Nic holds Savannah's 10-year-old niece on his shoulders while she smiles.

"Today we bought ham and cheese croissants and Chloe goes 'I only like these because Nic would always order these,'" she wrote over the photo next to a crying emoji.

Savannah rounded out her tribute with one final image of Nic, writing, "I know you're looking down laughing right about now. We all miss you. #ificouldgottoheavenforaday."

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

The former hockey player and real estate agent died in a motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, metro police stated that the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 as he was driving his motorcycle.

Reports say Nic ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver's side of a BMW. According to WKRN, which was first to report the news, cops say the driver of the BMW stopped after the crash and that neither Nic nor the BMW driver showed signs of impairment. Nic was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Nic and Savannah were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 to 2020, when she called off their engagement.

Savannah Chrisley / Instagram

In the weeks following his death, Savannah has taken to social media to pay multiple tributes, and even addressed Nic's death on her podcast.

"Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world," she said in part during an episode of her Unlocked podcast.

Earlier this month, the Chrisley Knows Best star spoke to ET where she said that navigating Nic's death has been "confusing and sad." However, he sends her signs to let her know things will be OK.

"Nic's given me some signs," she told ET. "I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that's exactly what he did. He's just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure."

