Lindsie Chrisley is loving her sister, Savannah Chrisley, from a distance in her time of grief.

On Wednesday's episode of Lindsie's PodcastOne series, the Southern Tea podcast, the 34-year-old host shared why she hasn't reached out to her younger sister following the death of her ex, Nic Kerdiles.

When asked to explain why she hasn't expressed support for her sister, via social media or privately, the host explained that it's out of respect for their current relationship.

"In short, I have not reached out to Savannah," she says. "I know that she is understandably very upset and grieving, and I in no way wanted to make the situation worse than what it already was. If you guys listened to Viall Files and things that were said over there, and then my response to that on Coffee Convos, I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall's podcast about us not having an involvement in each other's personal lives. And just decided that it was best, not only for her, but for me, not to reach out."

Lindsie's comments reference her young sibling's appearance on Nick Viall's podcast last month, where she spoke freely about their strained relationship. During the interview, Savannah shared that it was best that she and her sister do not speak on a personal level. Lindsie has also blocked Savannah and their brother, Chase, on social media.

In response, Lindsie appeared on her Coffee Convos podcast with Kailyn Lowry and explained her side of the drama.

Still, she has checked in on Savannah during her time of grief through other family members.

"I have had communication with other family members who have been in communication with her and checked that way," Lindsie says. "My heart goes out to her as it would to anybody that was in that situation."

The podcast host revealed that during the height of Savannah and Nic's relationship, she was estranged from the family. By the time they reconnected, Savannah and Nic had called off their engagement, and broke up shortly thereafter.

"I didn't have a ton of knowledge or insight on that relationship," Lindsie says. "I can only speak to what I experienced and it was very minimal interaction. And like I said on Coffee Convos, it's my understanding that the family does not want his memory to be overshadowed by the Chrisley family and for that reason that is why I have not said anything on social media whatsoever. There are certain things that are just not meant for social media and in my opinion, this in just not one of those things."

The Chrisley Knows Best star adds, "It makes it a lot harder and I know that they had such a love and care for each other and still had -- from my understanding -- a deep love and care for each other. So I can understand the grieving process."

Lindsie reiterates that Savannah's request on the podcast was clear, and that she is going to respect those wishes. However, she says that she gets flack for whatever decision she makes.

"I feel like I was in a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation because, if I had posted something about it, there would be one narrative that would be spun. If I didn't, there would be another narrative that would be spun. I don't want it to come off harsh or ever come across as insensitive or to feel like I'm just being hostile or petty. There's none of that going on, it's just a respect for what was being said."

Nic died in the early morning hours of Sept. 29 following a motorcycle accident. He was 29. In the hours that followed, Savannah and her brother, Chase, each took to social media to publicly mourn his loss.

On Tuesday, Savannah spoke about Nic's death for the first time on her Unlocked podcast.

Savannah began this week's episode by telling her fans that out of respect for Nic, the show was paused last week. However, because she speaks about her current relationship with Robert Shiver, she wanted to make it clear that Nic was still in her heart.

"And I do speak about my current relationship, but I'm also mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me," she said in part. "Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world."

She added, "I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life."

