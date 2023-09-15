Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out via her lawyer after her estranged half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, claimed on The Viall Files podcast that they don't speak because Savannah feels Lindsie is partially responsible for her parents' current incarceration. Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving separate prison sentences after being convicted on charges of fraud.

"Savannah is in a tough spot. Everything's changed, right? She's got Chloe [and Grayson],” Lindsie's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, told People in a statement, referencing Savannah's responsibilities as the primary guardian of her brother, 17-year-old Grayson, and 10-year-old Chloe, who is the biological daughter of Savannah's half-brother, Kyle Chrisley, and who Todd and Julie adopted.

"She's dealing with a lot and it doesn't surprise me that she's lashing out at Lindsie," Ghanayem continued. "I mean, some of the stuff that she's saying with regard to her parents, that's got to be out of anger because it's not in fact."

Ghanayem added, "Lindsie was the only sibling to testify in the defense of her parents. And, you know, all of the other information that has been brought out, kind of goes to show that she really had nothing to do with the investigation."

In her recent interview with Nick Viall on The Viall Files, 26-year-old Savannah shared that she and Lindsie "don't speak."

"She was very, heavily involved with my parents' court case, was working with the government," Savannah said of her half-sister.

Viall asked of Lindsie, "She stabbed the family in the back?"

"Mmhmm, and I'm not saying that for anything other than factual purposes," Savannah claimed. "She lives her life. I live mine. We don't communicate. As an adult, you have to create healthy boundaries and you have certain people in your life and certain people out of your life. Just because you're family doesn't mean you're allowed access into certain areas of my life."

Savannah further alleged that according to "court transcripts," Lindsie "worked with the government for two years."

"I just think she got herself in a mess that she tried to find her way out of that was a difficult way to find your way out of," Savannah said of her estranged sibling.

Calling their relationship a "really tough, nasty dynamic," Savannah said of Lindsie, "I don't know. I think it's hard because at the end of the day, if she ever needed anything, I would be there. I would show up and I would do what I needed to do in order to help her and provide her with whatever help she needed and her son and whatever. But when it comes to personal life and information and experiences, I just don't think I could ever get to a place of trusting her with that. Just because now I'm left without two parents and she did help to contribute to that."

Lindsie, 33, is the daughter of Todd and his ex, Teresa Terry, as is her brother, Kyle Chrisley. In her Viall Files interview, Savannah claimed that her mom, Julie, "always treated them as if they were hers. They didn't necessarily treat her the same."

Back in 2021, Todd and Julie spoke with ET about their estranged relationship with Lindsie, who left the family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2017.

"I received a text message from Lindsie about two weeks ago," Todd said following the news of Lindsie's divorce from now-ex Will Campbell. "I turned that over to our attorneys because we don't feel that it's safe to communicate. Every time that I've done that it's been twisted and turned, and in the position we're in, we can't run that risk."

In 2019, Lindsie appeared on Dr. Phil, claiming that Todd grilled her about her alleged relationship with the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of Special Investigations Joshua Waites, and ultimately threatened her with "incriminating evidence" which she says included nude photos and a sex tape.

A rep for Todd and Julie told ET at the time, "Lindsie Chrisley made false statements with regards to not only her involvement with Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax situation but also with Joshua Waites from the Georgia Department of Revenue and also that she was threatened and coerced to make them. In June of 2019, Lindsie Chrisley gave a deposition to Todd Chrisley's lawyers on her own volition."

In June, Lindsie admitted during a fan Q&A on Instagram Live that she "blocked" her siblings in an argument, adding, "It's my fault. My b."

Lindsie also wrote at the time, "[There's] no drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine."

Todd is serving a 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. They are both appealing the conviction and have spoken out about how they are optimistic their convictions will get overturned.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Todd and Julie will be released from prison earlier than originally expected -- although not dramatically. According to prison records, Todd's release date was changed, and it was revealed that he is now scheduled to be released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida on Jan. 22, 2033. The new release date has him leaving prison two years earlier than expected.

As for Julie, who was initially sentenced to seven years in prison, she's now scheduled to be released from Federal Medical Center, Lexington in Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2028, according to prison records. Her initial seven-year prison sentence was reduced by one year and seven months.

