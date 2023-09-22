Lindsie Chrisley is directly speaking out in the wake of her estranged younger half-sister, Savannah Chrisley's, recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast with host Nick Viall.

In the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Kailyn Lowry, Lindsie called Viall's commentary on the tense relationship between the siblings "very judgmental and crass." She added that the situation is "really not anybody's business."

As for the assumption that Savannah is more impacted by their father Todd Chrisley's recent incarceration, Lindsie said, "While I was not a part of my parents' life in the same capacity, there's still a loss. You can't say, 'Oh well, my loss is greater than your loss or your loss is greater than my loss.' That doesn't really apply here."

Lindsie, 33, is the daughter of Todd and his ex, Teresa Terry, as is her brother, Kyle Chrisley. Todd is currently serving a prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while his wife (and Savannah's mother), Julie Chrisley, is serving her sentence in Lexington, Kentucky, after being convicted on charges of fraud. They are both appealing the conviction and have spoken out about how they are optimistic their convictions will get overturned.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lindsie said that Savannah couldn't understand her relationship with Julie due to the fact that she never came from a broken home.

"It shows just a complete lack of empathy, but also just a lack of awareness. You didn't have parents that were divorced or went through toxic co-parenting and hate each other," she explained. "It doesn't mean that I didn't love [Julie]. And I said on a previous episode, she could have hung the moon, but she still wasn't my mother."

Lindsie also referenced her podcast crossover with Savannah, Todd and Julie last fall, saying, "I don't understand how you feel these things now, but you didn't feel them last October when it came to business. That to me is just a little confusing."

As for her relationship with Savannah today, Lindsie said, "She also knows how to get ahold of me if she wants to work this out privately, which it seems she does not."

The single mom pointed out that Todd and Julie's legal situation is not the first she has experienced with a parent.

"My mom and my stepdad also had dealings with the federal government many years ago," she shared. "So I do know what it feels like, long before you knew what it felt like."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance

She also explained the incident that led her to block her siblings on social media. She said it all stemmed from posting a Chrisley family bingo card meme circulating on the Internet to her own Instagram Story.

She said after tagging her siblings in it, she received a group text asking her to remove it and saying the post wasn't funny.

"I understand emotions are high and everybody doesn't deal with things the same way," Lindsie acknowledged. "It wasn't meant to be rude. It wasn't meant to be mean. It was, I'm going to address this because it's all over the Internet. I'm going to remove it, but also remove yourself."

She said she blocked her siblings to keep them from seeing anything else that would upset them.

Lindsey's lawyer, Musa Ghanayem, previously released a statement following Savannah's podcast appearance.

"Savannah is in a tough spot. Everything's changed, right? She's got Chloe [and Grayson],” her attorney told People in a statement, referencing Savannah's responsibilities as the primary guardian of her brother, 17-year-old Grayson, and 10-year-old Chloe, who is the biological daughter of Savannah's half-brother, Kyle Chrisley, and who Todd and Julie adopted.

"She's dealing with a lot and it doesn't surprise me that she's lashing out at Lindsie," Ghanayem continued. "I mean, some of the stuff that she's saying with regard to her parents, that's got to be out of anger because it's not in fact."

'The Viall Files'

Ghanayem added, "Lindsie was the only sibling to testify in the defense of her parents. And, you know, all of the other information that has been brought out, kind of goes to show that she really had nothing to do with the investigation."

Back in 2021, Todd and Julie spoke with ET about their estranged relationship with Lindsie, who left the family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2017.

"I received a text message from Lindsie about two weeks ago," Todd said following the news of Lindsie's divorce from now-ex Will Campbell. "I turned that over to our attorneys because we don't feel that it's safe to communicate. Every time that I've done that it's been twisted and turned, and in the position we're in, we can't run that risk."

In 2019, Lindsie appeared on Dr. Phil, claiming that Todd grilled her about her alleged relationship with the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of Special Investigations Joshua Waites, and ultimately threatened her with "incriminating evidence" which she says included nude photos and a sex tape.

Entertainment Tonight

A rep for Todd and Julie told ET at the time, "Lindsie Chrisley made false statements with regards to not only her involvement with Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax situation but also with Joshua Waites from the Georgia Department of Revenue and also that she was threatened and coerced to make them. In June of 2019, Lindsie Chrisley gave a deposition to Todd Chrisley's lawyers on her own volition."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Todd and Julie will be released from prison earlier than originally expected. According to prison records, Todd is now scheduled to be released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida on Jan. 22, 2033. The new release date has him leaving prison two years earlier than expected.

As for Julie, who was initially sentenced to seven years in prison, she's now scheduled to be released from Federal Medical Center, Lexington in Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2028, according to prison records. Her initial seven-year prison sentence was reduced by one year and seven months.

