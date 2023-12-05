Savannah Chrisley has taken a step back from visiting her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in prison.

Todd and Julie are currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence following their convictions in June 2022 on federal tax evasion and fraud charges. Todd is serving his reduced 10-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a reduced five-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

In this week's episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 26-year-old reveals that visiting her parents has become a challenge in more ways than one.

"That has been really tough, especially going to visit Mom and Dad and being in a relationship and feeling like I want something for myself at times," she says during the solo episode. "So we have gone to see them almost every weekend, but this past month, I mean, it's been three weeks since we've seen them."

The Chrisley Knows Best star, who is currently the guardian of her younger brother, Grayson, 16, and niece, Chloe, 11, admits that their schedules has become part of the conflict.

"That's been because of just me and the kids travel, and holidays and school and work," she adds. "I have this layer of guilt that weights over me like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to go see them. Like how selfish of you?' I'm the angel on one side and devil on the other, of just this constant battle of feeling what I'm doing isn't enough."

Savannah shares that though she feels guilty, both of her parents are very understanding.

"Luckily, both my parents understand," she says. "They want the kids to be happy and to not be visiting a prison 24/7. But I think that's just my own internal battle."

Another reason the visits aren't as "awesome" as they were before is because the short time with her parents reminds her that they aren't coming home.

"When I first got to see them, I got to hug them, I got to love on them, and don't get me wrong when I say this, I love going and visiting and seeing my parents, but the longer they're there, the harder it is to visit, because I know that I'm leaving them there and that's the tough part," she says.

One big thing Savannah is missing is Julie's advice, especially when it comes to navigating a relationship while raising children.

"Over Thanksgiving I found myself, I literally just had a full-on sob moment by myself," she reveals. "There was something that happened and all I wanted was to call my mom, talk to her and get her advice. That's what you want to do when you're in a relationship, you just want Mom's advice."

Savannah says that her relationship with Robert Shiver mirrors the start of her mom's relationship with Todd, and she needed her mother's encouragement to navigate that.

"When I look at my life now, when my mom met my dad he had two kids and in a way I'm weirdly reliving her life, because obviously my boyfriend has kids and there's things that happen that I just want my mom's advice," she says. "I just want to hear how she went through it, what she went through and talk and vent and relate and get advice. And learn how to show up better. I just started crying and I couldn't call her."

She adds, "The longer they're there in prison, I'm reminded of what I don't have and you're also reminded of how slow our system is and you just have to sit and wait."

Last month, Savannah offered a glimmer of hope in her parents' case. The Special Forces star was overcome with emotion as she shared that her parents would appeal their sentences. Todd and Julie's oral arguments are set to begin on March 25, 2024.

When Savannah does make her way back to visit her parents, Robert won't be joining her to meet Todd. Last month, the Sassy founder spoke to ET and revealed how her parents feel about meeting her new man.

"You know, Dad is very against it just because, 'He's not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,' and I feel like it's more a male pride type of thing," Savannah said while giving ET an exclusive tour of her home in Nashville, Tennessee. "Mom's very much all for it 'cause she's like, 'Hey, if y'all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,'" Savannah said. "And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she's heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure. Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they'll be home sooner than later."

