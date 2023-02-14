Tom Brady Admits to Looking Up 'Thirst Trap' After Viral Underwear Selfie
Tom Brady Shares Thirst Trap in His Underwear!
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Twinning With Rihanna During Super Bowl Perf…
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Cast Feels 'Rollercoaster of Emotions'…
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dead at 34
Super Bowl LVII: Babyface Reflects on 'America the Beautiful' Pe…
Wynonna Judd Continues Mom Naomi’s Legacy With ‘The Judds: The F…
Jesse Collins on How Rihanna Pulled Off Floating Super Bowl Half…
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Controversy Over Daughter North West's …
Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' Star, Dead at 27
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Tom Brady is glad he did not have to walk into a locker room after posting his now-viral underwear selfie.
During the newest episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the 45-year-old athlete addressed the thirst trap he posted to Twitter earlier in February of himself sitting on a bed in nothing but his boxer briefs with a hand covering his crotch. At the time, the retiring football star was fulfilling a bet to recreate his underwear brand's ads featuring shirtless models.
"It is a little easier to do when you don't have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that," he admitted. "If I did that and walked in the locker room, I'd have gotten a lot of sh**t."
According to the newly single Brady, it was just a good shot with the underwear. Nevertheless, the Internet saw it as a thirst trap... which he had to Google.
"That's, I think, millennial verbiage," he said. "I actually even had to look that up, so I didn't even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that."
Taking advantage of the holiday on Tuesday, Brady encouraged listeners to buy their own pair. "It's Valentine's Day. Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They're actually amazing," he said. "I'm wearing 'em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos."
Meanwhile, his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, critiqued Brady's selfie. At Fox’s Sports Day, Gronkowski told reporters, "I don't think he did it right... His hand is not in the right place."
"He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up. That's what's supposed to be showing," he added. "You gotta show the package, Tom."
RELATED CONTENT:
Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Tom Brady's Underwear Thirst Trap Pic
Here's Where to Get Tom Brady's Boxer Briefs
Newly Single Tom Brady Posts Thirst Trap Selfie in His Underwear
Tom Brady Shares Rare Pics With Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele
Related Gallery