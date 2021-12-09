Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Son Benjamin’s 12th Birthday
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Son Crashes Their TikTok Challen…
Penelope Disick Does TikTok Trends With Mom Kourtney, Travis Bar…
Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Daughter North
Khloe Kardashian Comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Defense
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Drake Speak Out Following Ast…
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West’s 6th Birthday With Heartfe…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Connect on a ‘Deeper Level’ (So…
Kanye West Makes Peace Offering to Drake After Longtime Feud
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Tom Holland and Zendaya Laugh About Their Height Difference
Watch the Kardashian Kids Call Out North and Psalm West for Elf …
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite for Late Virgil Abloh’s Fi…
Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden Discuss Their Psychedelic Drug …
Tom Holland Says He and Zendaya ‘Love Each Other Very Much’
Tom Holland and Zendaya Show PDA at First Event Since Confirming…
Watch Tom Hardy and Cast of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s Behin…
'90 Day Fiance's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and Telling His…
'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff and Chris Marek on Newlyw…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro and River Discuss Their Sister's Que…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's son is 12! The proud parents took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Benjamin's birthday with sweet posts.
To mark the occasion, Brady shared a photo of Benjamin smiling for the camera as he sports orange shorts and a graphic T-shirt. "Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way," the 44-year-old NFL pro gushed. "You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!"
Bündchen, meanwhile, shared two beach pics for Benjamin's big day. The first showed the 41-year-old bikini-clad model hugging her son, while the second was of Benjamin walking in the ocean.
"Happy birthday my sweet Benny!" Bündchen wrote. "You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!"
Benjamin's birthday came just days after his sister, Vivian, turned nine. For that special day, Brady wrote that "there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel" than his daughter, while Bündchen gushed over her "little sunshine," noting, "You make everyday [sic] brighter!"
The NFL quarterback is also dad to a 14-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. On his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady recently opened up about his hope that Jack will one day play football at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
"I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, 'That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the Big House someday,'" Brady recalled after Michigan's big win against Ohio State. "'You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.'"
"And my wife was like, 'Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sake!'" Brady said with a laugh. "It was a great day for our family."
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Brady Posts Sweet Message for Daughter Vivian on Her 9th Birthday
Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football
Tom Brady Shares Reason He's Looking Forward to Retiring From Football
Related Gallery