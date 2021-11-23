Tom Brady Shares the Big Reason He's Looking Forward to Retiring From Football
Tom Brady is opening up about retiring from football. In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey on the NFL star's SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady shared the biggest reason he's looking forward to stepping down from the sport.
"Thanksgiving there’s a lot to be thankful for," Brady tells Winfrey. "But you only get about four hours to enjoy it. Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 pm, you eat about 3:30 and then you're getting ready for the next day of practice. And then same thing with Christmas. So, you know, I'm looking forward to the time when I'm done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up, that were important where the family's all together."
As far as what the notoriously health-conscious Brady is eating this Thanksgiving, he's enjoying a feast "just like everyone else."
"That's the one meal where I'm like, screw it, let's go for it," a smiling Brady admits. "And we all get to enjoy it."
The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have talked openly about their very intense dietary restrictions. The gorgeous couple's personal chef, Allan Campbell, laid out the couple's meal plan in 2016, revealing that the family eats primarily organic vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats -- but no white sugar, flour, or gluten.
Campbell added that the Brady-Bündchen clan eats 80 percent organic and fresh vegetables and serves them whole grains -- including millet, quinoa and beans -- as well as some lean meats like duck, chicken, grass-fed organic steak and fish, with wild salmon being a favorite.
As for the couple's kids, 8-year-old Vivian and 11-year-old son Benjamin, and Brady's 14-year-old son, John, who he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, Campbell said they eat the same meals their parents do about 90 percent of the time. The kids enjoy their personal chef's veggie sushi with brown rice, avocado, carrot, and cucumber, while their snacks include raw granola, raw chocolate chip cookies, and homemade fruit roll-ups.
For more on the football star and his family, watch the video below.
